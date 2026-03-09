James Van Der Beek’s widow shares touching tribute on his 49th birthday

Kimberly Van Der Beek remembers late husband James in emotional post

Kimberly Van Der Beek paid a poignant tribute to her late husband James Van Der Beek on what would have been his 49th birthday.

The late actor's widow took to her Instagram Storia on Sunday, March 8, to share a series of throwback glimpses of the Dawson's Creek alum.

For those unversed, James passed away on February 11, after an intense battle with colon cancer.

“Would be your 49th birthday today and I’m missing you tremendously," Kimberly and wrote over a picture of herself with James in an outdoor setting.

She also posted a clip of James while working in a garden, and she wrote over the video, “Just a year and a half ago. Doing what he loved. Working this land.”

The next slide showed a video of James with one of his daughters recording a fun video.

The Rules of Attraction actor, who welcomed six kids, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, was also seen spending some quality time with his kids.

In one of the clips, he was dancing with his youngest son, “Always dancing with his kids,” Kimberly captioned, while wrote over another snap, “Taking them on adventures,” in which Janes can be seen with his toddlers.

The doting mom concluded the tribute with a family photo, writing, “You are the light of our lives. Your love. Beauty. Presence. Tenderness. Protection. Safety. Creativity. Singing. I’m so grateful for the time."

It is pertinent to mention that Kimberly and James tied the knot back in 2010.