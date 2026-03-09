James Van Der Beek’s daughter shares heartbreaking message on first birthday since death

James Van Der Beek's daughter, Emilia, is remembering her late dad on his first posthumous birthday.

Days after the Dawson's Creek actor's death, the 9-year-old shared an emotional message on what would have been James's 49th birthday.

Kimberly Vane Der Beek, James's wife of 15 years, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a video of her and James's daughter, who opened up about how she is processing grief after her father's death.

For those unversed, James passed away on February 11 after an intense battle with colon cancer.

"As you will probably know, my dad has passed away," Emilia said, noting she will share how to "[get] through anybody you love passing."

She continued, "So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out. If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day. I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you.' "

"I just tell him about my day, how I'm feeling, and I told my family how I'm feeling. And I know he can hear me, but I can't hear him. You have to feel them in your heart, because they're in your heart. They're watching over you. They're a part of your body and in a good place."

She added, "I know that my dad's in a good place," she added. "He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord."

The pre-teen further shared what his father advised him.

"Something my dad told me was if this doesn't work out the way he wanted it to and the way we wanted it to for him living, I still have to believe in miracles. Miracles can still happen, just later on in life, and they'll keep coming," Emilia shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Kimberly and James are parents to six kids, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah.