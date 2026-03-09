Adrien Brody reveals why he doesn't follow a 'bucket list' despite successful career
Brody has won Adrien Brody has won two Academy Awards for Best Actor
Adrien Brody just goes with the flow when it comes to his acting career.
In a recent chat with People, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he does no follow any "busket list," but wait for new creative opportunities to find him.
"I have lots of things in life that I'd like to accomplish, but at the same time, I feel very blessed I've managed to experience a lot in life. So I don't have 'things,' " Brody shared.
"There's no list, and I'm just doing what I feel like I should be doing, and I hope for the best."
The Brutalist actor went on to say, "I think what's most important is to find the space and clarity to each day do more of what I yearn to do creatively, rather than find myself distracted with things that pull me from that,"
"That is all I can ask to do, and the more I'm successful at doing that — and spending time with loved ones and animals, or doing work that is meaningful — then I'm good." Brody added.
-
‘Outlast’ winner Paul Preece Jr. arrested on charges including alleged rape of a child
-
‘ET’ alum John Tesh opens up about 10-year battle with rare cancer
-
John C. McGinley says he took a small role just to work with Steve Carell
-
Vivica A. Fox reflects on iconic fight scene with Uma Thurman in 'Kill Bill'
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates women who 'run' her world
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar marks Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 50th birthday with sweet gesture
-
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's unexpected relationship opening world's most powerful doors
-
David Beckham celebrates 'strong women' in his life