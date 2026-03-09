Adrien Brody reveals why he doesn't follow a 'bucket list' despite successful career

Adrien Brody reveals why he doesn’t follow a ‘bucket list’

Adrien Brody just goes with the flow when it comes to his acting career.

In a recent chat with People, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he does no follow any "busket list," but wait for new creative opportunities to find him.

"I have lots of things in life that I'd like to accomplish, but at the same time, I feel very blessed I've managed to experience a lot in life. So I don't have 'things,' " Brody shared.

"There's no list, and I'm just doing what I feel like I should be doing, and I hope for the best."

The Brutalist actor went on to say, "I think what's most important is to find the space and clarity to each day do more of what I yearn to do creatively, rather than find myself distracted with things that pull me from that,"

"That is all I can ask to do, and the more I'm successful at doing that — and spending time with loved ones and animals, or doing work that is meaningful — then I'm good." Brody added.