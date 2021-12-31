Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’ gets release date

The makers of former US boxer Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger have confirmed the release date of the film.



Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared the first glimpse of Liger, also starring Vijay Deverakonda to confirm its release date.

Karan, who is one of the co-producers of Liger, turned to Instagram and shared the poster of the film with caption, “Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse - packed with action & thrill.”

The film will release on August 25th next year.

Karan further said, “This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August, 2022! #Liger.”

The film is an upcoming sports action movie written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Mike Tyson is set to make his acting debut in the Bollywood with this film.