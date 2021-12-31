Wife of former French president shares edited photo of Queen Elizabeth

 
Carla Bruni is a French model

By Web Desk
December 31, 2021
French model Carla Bruni   on Thursday took to her Instagram stories to share multiple pictures and a video.

One of her  Insta story featured an edited photo of Queen Elizabeth II.

The wife of former French president posted the Queen coronation to express her current feelings.

The picture shows the Queen winking. It also shows tattoos painted on the Queen's neck.

While the 54-year-old  might have good intentions with her Instagram story, it was not clear how the royal fans would react to the edited picture of the monarch.

A French court in September imposed a one-year sentence on former president Nicolas Sarkozy after finding him guilty of illegal campaign financing for his 2012 re-election campaign. The court allowed the ex-president to serve the sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Bruni married the politician in 2008. 