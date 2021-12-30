Pankaj Tripathi announces tentative break from films

Pankaj Tripathi says he has been working on ‘auto-pilot’ mode and is now planning a break from filming

Pankaj Tripathi says he has been working on ‘auto-pilot’ mode for the last few years, and is now planning a break from filming.

Talking to The Hindustan Times about constantly working throughout the last two years, Tripathi said, “Since last few years, I was on an auto-pilot mode in life.

He added that he has been involved in shooting all year-round this time as well.

“I realize I am doing too much work. I am planning to take a break soon, once the current projects wrap up,” said the Sacred Games actor.





Tripathi also revealed that he is booked for the next seven months, blaming his packed schedule on his inability to say no.

“I think it is because I am unable to say no to friends or at times, the project and role offered are just fabulous, so I don’t want to let them go. In fact, at times, I keep taking on stuff till all the dates in my dairy are booked,” he said.

In 2021 alone, Tripathi delivered Mimi, Kaagaz, Bunty Aur Babli 2, 83, and Mumbai Saga.