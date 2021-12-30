Justin Bieber ends year with 'favorite girls' Hailey Bieber, sisters

Justin Bieber is joined by his three favourite girls before year end!
The 27-year-old, who kept a low profile on Christmas, turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a monochrome photo with wife Hailey Bieber and sisters.
“My favorite girlsss,” Justin captioned alongside his group photo with sisters Allie, 14, and Jazmyn, 13.
Responding to her brother's tweet, Allie quickly turned to the comments, writing “love you”
Speaking about his goals for 2021, Bieber told Amazon Prime Video that he wishes to spend more time with family.
"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget."
Justin and Hailey exchanged their vows in September 2018 with a courthouse wedding
