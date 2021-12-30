Salman Khan spotted riding auto, video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dazzled his fans after being spotted driving an auto-rickshaw around his Panvel farmhouse.
On Tuesday night, the Kick actor was seen driving an auto-rickshaw in a bustling area, which appeared to be near to his farmhouse.
In a video shared by Salman Khan's fan account on Instagram, the 56-year-old actor was seen donning a pair of black shorts and a blue T-shirt.
He took off from the spot for a ride to a couple of people seated with him in the auto.
Take a look at his auto ride-
Earlier, Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends and before the birthday he was taken to hospital after being bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel.
“A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now,” he told ANI.
