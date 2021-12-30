Queen Elizabeth gives special importance to her favourite Sophie Wessex

Sophie who married the Queen's youngest son Edward in 1999, is said to have become the monarch's rock after Prince Philip's death.

People may not know much about the Queen's daughter-in-law, but with the Sussexes and Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties, she's more important than ever. she is considered the Royal Family's Secret Weapon.

The 56-year-old and her husband Prince Edward, 57, live just few miles from the Queens residence at Windsor Castle, making it easy for them to have tea with the monarch 'on a regular basis'.

Last month, the Queen was also represented by The Countess of Wessex at the Funeral of the Lady Maclean which was held in the Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey.

According to a royal correspondent, Sophie is one of the unsung members of the royal family and in fact she’s been working on quite gritty subject-matters for a lot longer than many people realize.



She has taken up the cause of women’s empowerment as a central part of her royal work. Sophie, who is also favourite to the Queen, was given many big roles in the past.

Sophie and Edward's children are also said to be firm favourites with the Queen. Royal experts and authors have also shared their knowledge about the close bond between the Queen and Sophie.



Lady Louise Alice, who is the elder child of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is also a favourite of the Queen and could have an important role in the Royal Family in the future.