Chris Rankin says JK Rowling's transphobic comments are 'damaging'

Harry Potter star Chris Rankin said JK Rowling's controversial remarks are damaging.
In an interview with Eastern Daily Press, the actor revealed, "I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis."
"A lot of my family are members of the community. It is a huge part of my life and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect," he added.
"What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them.
"it is damaging to them to say otherwise," the actor concluded.
Rankin is a passionate ally of the LGBTQ+ community and regularly campaigns for their rights.
The 'Cravings' author shared a cute boomerang video calling him her 'forever'
Kate Middleton also cooked traditional Christmas feast for lunch with the assistance of her kids at home.
Grimes sent rumour mills buzzing after she posted a cryptic photo on Instagram on Tuesday
Prince William’s anti-racist stance on Twitter earlier this year proved to be his most popular moment online
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are all set to star as a divorced couple in 'Ticket to Paradise'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go