Chris Rankin says JK Rowling's transphobic comments are 'damaging'

Harry Potter star Chris Rankin said JK Rowling's controversial remarks are damaging.



In an interview with Eastern Daily Press, the actor revealed, "I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis."

"A lot of my family are members of the community. It is a huge part of my life and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect," he added.

"What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them.

"it is damaging to them to say otherwise," the actor concluded.

Rankin is a passionate ally of the LGBTQ+ community and regularly campaigns for their rights.