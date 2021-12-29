Is Elon Musk’s ex Grimes pregnant with second child?

Grimes sent rumour mills buzzing after she posted a cryptic photo on Instagram on Tuesday

Elon Musk and his ex, singer Grimes, may have split earlier this year but that isn’t stopping fans from speculating whether she is once again pregnant with his child after she posted a cryptic photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

Grimes sent rumour mills buzzing with her new photo that shows an animated form of her with a full bump, echoing her first pregnancy announcement with Musk’s chid.

Comments on the post ranged from, “The queen is pregnant,” to, “Omg, pregnant again?”, however, Grimes is yet to respond to any of the speculations.

Grimes and Musk share son, X Æ A-Xii, whom they welcomed in May 2020 after dating for two years. The couple has since separated, with the Tesla CEO confirmed the split to Page Six in September 2021.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk had said.