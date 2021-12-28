Prince William 'proud' of Kate Middleton for recent achievement

Prince William is said to be really “proud” of his wife Kate Middleton for staging her successful Christmas Carol concert.
During the service, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a “romantic” gesture, when listening to singer Ellie Goulding, who also sang during the couple's wedding, which also indicated how “proud” William was of Kate.
The Royally Obsessed host said: “This just made me shiver. I think it’s Ellie Goulding performing and there is a moment in this clip where Kate and William exchange glances and William kind of lingers a little bit longer.
"I am just...the take away from this is, I am really sure he is really proud of her.
"I think everyone had a lot going on so ..”
Co-host Roberta Fiorito added: “They kind of raise eyebrows.
“It’s so tender and sweet and fast because we know, they probably know they are on camera.”
