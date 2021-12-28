BTS’ V delights fans by visiting surprise projects prepared for his birthday

South Korea’s popular boy band, BTS’ talented singer and performer V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to ring in his 26th birthday on December 30.

Ahead of his birthday, the Butter singer’s fans aka BTS ARMYs fansites NUNA V and VBAR have decorated parts of South Korea to celebrate their favourite artist’s big day.

The young singer, however, decided to treat his fans with a big surprise by visiting his birthday events hosted by ARMYs.

Taking to his Instagram story, V posted pictures of him visiting some of his birthday projects set around the city of Seoul.

V’s kind gesture to appreciate fans’ magnificent efforts to decorate the city ahead of his birthday received love from his millions of admirers.

ARMYs were touched by the fact that V visited their projects in December’s cold weather to express his love for his fans.