Prince Harry, Prince William’s ongoing feud still yielding ‘no results’

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly reached no resolution since its inception, back during their time within the Royal Family.



Royal commentator Peter Hunt brought this claim to light and in his conversation with LBC he was quoted saying, "The rift is deep.”

“It started in part because Harry was beginning to feel restless anyway, and has really struggled with his position within the institution.”

He also went on to say, “It was accelerated and ignited by his marriage to Meghan and how she fitted in the family, and what she wanted out of the family, and the role she wanted didn't necessarily align with where the family saw her.”

"I remember asking someone just before the engagement was announced, and I was talking to this person who'd seen her coming in and I said, 'does she know what she's marrying into?' And they said yes, and I said, 'but does she know-know?' and they paused and sort of shook their head."