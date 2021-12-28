Nicole Kidman discusses her mental health in new interview

Nicole Kidman revealed she struggled with depression while playing Virginia Woolf after her divorce from Tom Cruise.



The Oscar winner revealed: "I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body."

Kidman, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the author in the 2002 film The Hours, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life on New Year’s Day and said: “I don’t know if I ever thought of the danger, I think I was so in her.”

The Hours was shot one year after Kidman announced her divorce from Cruise, who she had met in 1989. Nicole Kidman says women in their 40s are considered ‘done’ in Hollywood.

Kidman, who is currently starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, also discussed her mental health in another recent interview, where she said that she often feels “melancholy”.

When questioned about the last thing that made her cry, Kidman responded: “That’s too personal. But yeah, I cry. I try to keep a lid on that, but everything is deeply sad.”

