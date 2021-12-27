Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send rumour mills buzzing with visit to Dharma office

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have once again sent rumours flying about possibly teaming up for another project after the two were spotted outside Dharma office on Monday.

The couple was photographed by paparazzi stationed outside the old Dharma Productions office in Khar, Mumbai early on Monday and the pictures have since left fans speculating.

While Ranbir stepped out and posed for paps before getting in his car, Alia chose to step inside without posing but was seen in a casual white shirt for the day while Ranbir also dressed down in a blue shirt and cap with plain denim.

Have a look:

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming epic Brahmastra, which is slated for a September 9, 2022 release.