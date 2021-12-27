Tom Walker showers praises on Kate Middleton for carol performance

Tom Walker showered gratitude on the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton for giving his song a boost with her Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Friday.

Soon after the pair’s surprise festive performance, the 30-year-old singer’s song skyrocketed on the charts.

During his conversation with The Sun, Walker expressed gratitude towards the Duchess.

He said, “It was so well received, I probably owe her royalties now. She sent me a letter thanking me for the opportunity but it should be me thanking her.

The singer explained, “The song has jumped 57 places in the charts. It was a wonderful experience and she was so warm. She made the effort to thank all the musicians but it was us who felt so grateful to be part of something so special.”

“We met for a rehearsal beforehand and I gave her a recording of the track without the piano part so she could practice. It was obvious she had taken the time to perfect it. She was brilliant."

“You think the Royal Family almost don’t get nervous, they’re so used to the spotlight. But this was obviously a very different, new experience for her,” he added.