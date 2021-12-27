Gal Gadot hits lasso on her head in hilarious Wonder Woman BTS clip: Watch

Gal Gadot is giving fans a sneak peek into her lasso practices for Wonder Woman' 84.
The star, who celebrated one year to the Marvel flick, turned to her Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself hitting her head while she twirls a lasso.
"Lassoing isn't as easy as it seems," Gal captions hilariously alongside the video.
Wonder Woman 1984 also known as WW84, was set in 1984 during the Cold War, the film is the second instalment in the Wonder Woman franchise the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe.
