WHO chief asks RM, Suga and Jin to 'rest well & feel better'

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General is sending best wishes to RM, Jin and Suga.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus turned to his official Twitter account on Christmas day to reach out to the K-pop boy band as he wished them health.

“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요 (I hope you get well soon). It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” he tweeted.

Dr. Tedros' well wishes come after her congratulated the Permission to Dance hitmakers on becoming South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture for the United Nations.

“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world.”