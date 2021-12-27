WHO chief asks RM, Suga and Jin to 'rest well & feel better'

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General is sending best wishes to RM, Jin and Suga.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus turned to his official Twitter account on Christmas day to reach out to the K-pop boy band as he wished them health.
“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요 (I hope you get well soon). It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” he tweeted.
Dr. Tedros' well wishes come after her congratulated the Permission to Dance hitmakers on becoming South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture for the United Nations.
“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world.”
Katrina Kaif sends love and light to close friend Salman Khan
Robert Pattinson is gearing up to win hearts with stunning performance in 'The Batman'
Sunny Leone sparks controversy with new song
Talha Anjum calls the concert attendee up on stage
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt take their munchkin for vacations
The love between Drake and his son was on full display in a video shared on Christmas day