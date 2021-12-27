Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa respond to dating rumours

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been making headlines with their alleged romance for a while now

Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa have been making headlines with their alleged romance for a while now, and the duo’s latest pictures from a Goa beach sent rumour mills in overdrive.

Now, the duo, who are busy in promoting their new song, have addressed these rumours in a recent interview with ETimes, seemingly dispelling all speculation with their light-hearted take on the swirling gossip.

When asked about their first reaction to their beach pictures going viral, Fatehi joked, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, 'I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying.'"

Randhawa then went on to add, “I guess it's part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it's okay! If somebody thinks I'm dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”

“So, it's all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we're dating, it's okay,” he said.

While it remains unclear whether Fatehi and Randhawa are dating, its clear that they share some crackling chemistry and fans would love to see them together!