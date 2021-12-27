Bella Hadid ditches Christmas parties to volunteer at food bank

Bella Hadid dressed down to hand out groceries and toys at the Renell Medrano Food Bank on Christmas

Supermodel Bella Hadid spread holiday cheer this Christmas by teaming up with a New York City food bank to help families in need.

The 25-year-old Vogue cover star ditched the glamour this holiday season, instead sharing pictures of herself dressed down and handing out groceries and toys at the Renell Medrano Food Bank at the Yankee Stadium in New York.

Hadid called it “My perfect Christmas,” adding, “These are a few of my favourite things.”

The photos show Hadid in a simple red sweater paired with a puffer jacket and a vest to ward off the cold with her hair tied up in a no-maintenance bun.

In a total of nine photos, the supermodel is seen hugging it out with a fellow volunteer, handing out food and toys, as well as showing off her lanyard that says “Yankee Stadium Event 12-22-22 Renell Medrano Food Bank.”