'Arrest Sunny Leone' trends on Twitter after actor attacks religious sentiments

Sunny Leone is under fire for attacking Hindu religious sentiments with her new song .
Leone's latest song Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache reportedly creates an outrageous version of a 1960 Hindi devotional song
As per various media outlets, the Ragini MMS 2 star's song 'crosses a line and turns divine love into a lurid act.'
“The way Radha and Madhuban are presented in this modern song by Sunny Leone in 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache', Hindus will not tolerate! How long will you play with Hindu faith again and again?,” write a netizen oM Twitter.
"I demand the arrest of Sunny Leone and strict punishment for Selmon for inviting her to promote this song in Bigg Boss. Arrest Sunny Leone," wrote a Twitterati lashing out at Salman Khan for promoting the song.
"Arrest Sunny Leone for hearting sentiments of Hindus specially Shri Radha Krishna Devotees," wrote another angry user on his micro-blogging app.
"Arrest Sunny Leone#Madhuban mein Radhika' song: Remove video or face action, MP minister warns #SunnyLeone, makers#SunnyLeone," continued another.
