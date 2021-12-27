Watch: Talha Anjum loses temper at concert-goer throwing water bottles at him

Talha Anjum is trending on Twitter after lashing out at a disrespectful concert attendee for throwing objects at him.
The rapper, along with partner Talha Younus performed for a public concert in Islamabad attended by a massive crowd. Amid the performances, the Afsanay hitmaker encountered a rude fan who threw water bottles at him.
Serving the attendee right, Anjum asked the man to come up on stage and throw the bottles on his face. Anjum later went on to add that although the incident has ruined his 'mood', he will play one last song for his fans.
Take a look:
