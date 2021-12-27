Prince Charles pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have expressed their deep grief over the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



In a statement, shared by the Clarence House, Prince Charles, said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose bravery in speaking out against the evil of apartheid and highlighting the threat of climate change was an inspiration to us all.”

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth and the other royal family members also reacted to the death of Desmond Tutu.

South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country´s moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, sparking an outpouring of tributes for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate.

Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile -- and above all his tireless fight against injustices of all colours.