‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time

'Spider-Man' beat 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' to become Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s record-breaking streak continues as the film now holds the distinction of being Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time, beating out 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The latest Spider-Man film, a collaboration between Sony and Marvel, raced to the top of Sony’s personal records on Christmas Eve after it raked in $19.7 million on Friday, effectively totaling $405.5 million in US ticket sales at the start of the holiday weekend.

Previously, the record was held by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that had collected $404.5 million

Elsewhere, No Way Home is also well on its way to becoming the first pandemic-era film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office; it closed Friday with global ticket sales hitting upwards of $900 million.