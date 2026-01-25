Nicola Peltz backs wedding DJ after Brooklyn’s claims about Victoria

Nicola Peltz appears to be standing firmly by her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, after fresh fallout over his claims about their 2022 wedding.

The actress recently showed her support for wedding DJ Fat Tony after he publicly backed Brooklyn’s account of an uncomfortable moment with his mother, Victoria Beckham, during the reception.

Peltz's support was subtle as she dropped a like on a recent Instagram post from Tony, who wrote about the idea of “unconditional love” in the caption of his dogs' photo.

Though understated, the interaction did not go unnoticed, coming just days after Brooklyn released a lengthy statement accusing his parents of repeatedly disrespecting his wife and trying to undermine their relationship.

Among Brooklyn’s most explosive claims was that Victoria “hijacked” his planned first dance with Nicola and danced “very inappropriately” with him in front of hundreds of guests, leaving him feeling humiliated.

Tony later addressed the incident during an interview on ITV’s This Morning, where he supported Brooklyn’s version of events and described the moment as deeply awkward due to its timing.

He explained that singer Marc Anthony, who was performing at the wedding, called Brooklyn onstage and then invited “the most beautiful woman in the room” to join him, but ultimately named Victoria instead of the bride.

According to the DJ, guests were expecting Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance when the moment unfolded. Tony claimed Nicola left the room in tears, while Brooklyn also felt devastated.

He clarified that the situation wasn’t provocative in nature, but inappropriate given the emotional weight of the moment.

While celebrities and insiders continue to take sides, David and Victoria Beckham have yet to directly address the accusations. Instead, both parents have quietly returned to social media with positive memories of their family as the public fallout continues.