Source pushes back against new claims about Beckham family

A source close to the Beckham family is pushing back against claims that Brooklyn Beckham’s parents control the rights to his name.

Brooklyn, 26, sparked fresh controversy on January 19 when he shared a lengthy Instagram Stories statement accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of attempting to pressure and “bribe” him into signing away the rights to his name in the lead-up to his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

His comments reignited scrutiny after The Times reported that Victoria holds trademarks for the names of all four of her children.

Now, a source has called the situation a “misunderstanding," telling People that the filings are being misinterpreted.

According to the insider, Victoria registered the trademarks when her children were minors and legally unable to do so themselves. Now that Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, are adults, they own their respective trademarks and manage them independently.

Brooklyn, the source added, oversees his name and brand with his own professional team.

The trademarks were first registered in 2016 and cover a wide range of potential commercial uses, from fashion and beauty products to music and accessories. While Victoria’s name appears on the original filings, the source insists that this was a standard legal step taken on behalf of underage children, not an attempt to retain long-term control.

In his statement, Brooklyn alleged that his refusal to sign documents before his wedding permanently hurt his relationship with his parents, claiming that financial interests and the “Brand Beckham” were prioritised over family bonds.

David and Victoria have not directly addressed the accusations. Still, another source previously told People that the Beckhams are devastated by the rift and remain hopeful for reconciliation.