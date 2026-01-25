Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Afton McKeith backs his bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Afton McKeith, is publicly defending him after his explosive statement about his family.

The actress, 25, who says she dated Brooklyn when they were younger, spoke to The Sun recently, insisting he was “telling the truth” and had long struggled with life under constant scrutiny.

McKeith said the situation did not arise overnight and was the result of years of pressure tied to the Beckham brand.

"A lot has gone on over the years. This has not just happened suddenly," she told the publication.

According to Afton, growing up in the public eye was deeply challenging for Brooklyn, now 26. She said he lived with persistent anxiety and often felt as though the world was waiting for him to fail.

"Brooklyn was telling the truth in his post. It was hard for him growing up. There are two sides to every story, but I know growing up in the spotlight was challenging for him," McKeith added.

While acknowledging that every story has multiple perspectives, she maintained that Brooklyn’s experience as a child of global celebrities was far from easy.

McKeith also claimed that Brooklyn frequently became distressed when photographed and regularly required security, despite being naturally calm and non-confrontational.

She described him as someone who did not get angry but instead internalised stress, often appearing frantic and overwhelmed in high-pressure situations.

She further alleged that his parents’ demanding schedules contributed to feelings of isolation. Although Brooklyn was surrounded by siblings and nannies, Afton said he struggled with their frequent absences and lacked a sense of emotional stability at home.

Addressing speculation that Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, authored his six-page statement, McKeith firmly dismissed the idea. She said Brooklyn wrote it himself, describing him as intelligent, articulate, and someone who had simply reached his limit.

His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have not directly responded to his claims.