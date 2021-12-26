Jordyn Woods' boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns gives ultimate Christmas gifts

Jordyn Woods' Christmas just got a lot sweeter after her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns gave her the best ultimate gifts.
Taking to Instagram, the social media star revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star gifted her a brand new Porsche and a Louis Vuitton coat.
In a series of photos, the 24-year-old could be seen overjoyed by her gift as she wrote in the caption: “I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I'm speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?”
She went on to explain how the Covid-19 pandemic kept her apart from her man the second time in a row.
"I'm so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt," she shared.
Take a look:
Netflix shared 'Bridgerton' season two release date as a Christmas gift for fans on Saturday
Dwayne Johnson said, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life"
Demi Lovato shared a sneak peek into their bold buzz cut just before Christmas
Salman Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had tensions with the royal family following their move to the US
Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker confirmed their romance in February this year following 10 months of...