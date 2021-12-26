Jordyn Woods' boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns gives ultimate Christmas gifts

Jordyn Woods' Christmas just got a lot sweeter after her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns gave her the best ultimate gifts.

Taking to Instagram, the social media star revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star gifted her a brand new Porsche and a Louis Vuitton coat.

In a series of photos, the 24-year-old could be seen overjoyed by her gift as she wrote in the caption: “I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I'm speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?”

She went on to explain how the Covid-19 pandemic kept her apart from her man the second time in a row.

"I'm so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt," she shared.

