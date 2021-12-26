Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech was filmed at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II paid a touching tribute to her late husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message as she marked the holiday with a family gathering.



According to details, the Queen's speech was filmed in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle.

The National Anthem was played by the Central Band of the Royal British Legion in their centenary year.

The closing carol, 'O Little Town of Bethlehem', was performed by the Singology Choir.

In the unusually personal message, the 95-year-old monarch said that she and her family were missing the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at 99 in April.

Wearing a red dress and pearls, the Queen spoke while sitting at a table with a single photograph of her with Philip, taken in 2007 for their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary.

"Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why," said the Queen, who was married for 73 years.