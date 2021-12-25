Camila Cabello sells her Mediterranean-styled abode in L.A for $4.3 million

Camila Cabello sold her Hollywood Hills house for $4.3 million i.e. $350,000 more than its initial demanded price.

The stunning Mediterranean-styled residence features high-end interior, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The former Fifth Harmony member purchased the Los Angeles house in April 2019 for $3.4 million, shared Mansion Globe.

Cabello made the call to sell the L.A oasis last month for $3.95 million, right after she parted her ways with beau Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years.

The pop stars announced their break-up through a joint statement in November. “Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they revealed on Instagram.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward Camila and Shawn,” the statement added.