Ananya Panday reveals who she thinks is her real life Santa Claus

Ananya Panday, while talking about her plans for Christmas, shared that she thinks her father Chunky Panday is a real life Santa Claus.
During her conversation with Hindustan Times, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star reflected on enjoying the festivities with her family members as a child.
Detailing her observance of the festival, Panday shared, “My younger sister Rysa and I put up a tree every single year ten days before Christmas and decorate it.”
“We play Christmas songs and our dogs keep barking and trying to eat the tree. It’s like a tradition now," she added.
The 23-year-old actor also gushed over her dad, who has full filled all of her wishes.
“He always has a smile on his face and he has a Santa belly too. He has given me the ability to laugh things off.
That’s the most important present I’ve received from him," the Student of the Year 2 actor explained.
