 
close
Saturday December 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ananya Panday reveals who she thinks is her real life Santa Claus

Ananya Panday recently shared a sneak peek into her plans for Christmas

By Web Desk
December 25, 2021
Ananya Panday reveals who she thinks is her real life Santa Claus
Ananya Panday reveals who she thinks is her real life Santa Claus

Ananya Panday, while talking about her plans for Christmas, shared that she thinks her father Chunky Panday is a real life Santa Claus.

During her conversation with Hindustan Times, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star reflected on enjoying the festivities with her family members as a child.

Detailing her observance of the festival, Panday shared, “My younger sister Rysa and I put up a tree every single year ten days before Christmas and decorate it.”

“We play Christmas songs and our dogs keep barking and trying to eat the tree. It’s like a tradition now," she added.

The 23-year-old actor also gushed over her dad, who has full filled all of  her wishes.

“He always has a smile on his face and he has a Santa belly too. He has given me the ability to laugh things off.

That’s the most important present I’ve received from him," the Student of the Year 2 actor explained. 