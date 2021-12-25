Ariana Grande deletes her official Twitter handle

US singer Ariana Grande, who is an avid social media user, has seemingly deactivated her official Twitter handle.
The Rain On Me singer’s Twitter account now reads: “This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another.”
Ariana has left her millions of fans perplexed after deleting the account.
She was followed by nearly 90 million on the microblogging site.
However, the Side to Side singer still remains active on Instagram, where she is among the most followed celebrities.
She has crossed over 284 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.
Meanwhile, Ariana extended Christmas greetings to all her fans in her Insta stories. The musician wrote: “Merry :) be safe I love you.”
