Humayun Saeed shares stunning throwback photos with wife on her birthday

Superstar Humayun Saeed took a trip down memory lane with loved-up throwback photos with wife Samina Humayun Saeed to wish her on birthday.



The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with Samina from their first foreign trip after wedding with a heartfelt birthday note.

He wrote, “Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius - 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness.”

“Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much!”.

Tagging Samina, he further said jokingly “p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @saminahumayunsaeed”.



