Kate Middleton promises piano performance for Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concert

Kate Middleton recently gave fans a sneak peek into everything they can expect from the Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concert

The teaser for the upcoming royal treat was promoted on the Cambridge’s Instagram page and included a caption that read, "Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm #TogetherAtChristmas."

For those unversed, the Duchess has a longstanding history with the instrument as she used to take piano lessons when she was younger, according to BBC.

The Christmas carol concert was recorded on December 8th and features the royal in a bright red dress and lushes golden locks.

