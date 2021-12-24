'Kurulus:Osman': Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest picture

Turkish actress Özge Törer on Saturday treated her fans with a brand new picture on Instagram.
The actress rose to global fame for her role as Bala Hatun in historical TV series "Kurulus:Osman".
Ozge, who essays the role of Osman Bey's wife in the hit series, is followed by more than half a million people on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos.
"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
