Friday December 24, 2021
Bala Hatun is played by Ozge Torer

By Web Desk
December 24, 2021
Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest picture

Turkish actress Özge Törer  on Saturday treated her fans with a brand new  picture on Instagram.

The actress rose to global fame for her role as Bala Hatun in historical TV series "Kurulus:Osman".

Ozge, who essays the role of Osman Bey's wife in the hit series, is followed by more than half a million people on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos.

"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to  "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on  Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.