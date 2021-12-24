 
close
Friday December 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Bella Hadid reacts to Kris Jenner's 'Jingle Bells'

The super model says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

By Web Desk
December 24, 2021
Bella Hadid reacts to Kris Jenners Jingle Bells

Kirs Jenner teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker  for a song titled "Jingle Bells" before the annual Christmas party.

The reality TV show star released the song on Friday. Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter and shared the link of her mother’s song with caption "my queen".

Hundreds of people  including model Bella Hadid reacted to Kris Jenner's song on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared  a screenshot of her mobile phone which showed Jingle Bells playing .

"Oh, what fun it is to ride. Okay honestly Kris Jenner I couldn't be more  obsessed with you. Genius,"  she captioned her Insta story.

Bella Hadid reacts to Kris Jenners Jingle Bells