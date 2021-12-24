Bella Hadid reacts to Kris Jenner's 'Jingle Bells'

Kirs Jenner teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for a song titled "Jingle Bells" before the annual Christmas party.



The reality TV show star released the song on Friday. Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter and shared the link of her mother’s song with caption "my queen".

Hundreds of people including model Bella Hadid reacted to Kris Jenner's song on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared a screenshot of her mobile phone which showed Jingle Bells playing .

"Oh, what fun it is to ride. Okay honestly Kris Jenner I couldn't be more obsessed with you. Genius," she captioned her Insta story.



