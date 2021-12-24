Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain unveil first look of son Kabir

Famed showbiz couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain shared an adorable glimpse of their beloved son Kabir Hussain on social media leaving fans excited.



The couple embraced parenthood back in July this year and since then Iqra has been doing her ‘mommy duties’ quite well.

Motherhood has changed Iqra for the good as her life revolves around the nurture and protection of Kabir.

The Suno Chanda star took to Instagram and shared the first breathtaking picture of Kabir and wrote, “Meet kabir Hussain! Our hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All.”





Right after Iqra’s recent post went viral, fans came forward and showered her with love and blessings and extended sweet messages.

The duo tied the knot in 2019 in an enchanting ceremony attended by famed icons of the industry