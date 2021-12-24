Camila Cabello sings Christmas carols for Joe Biden at The White House

Camila Cabello is helping US President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden their first Christmas at The White House.

The 24-year-old sung to the famous I'll Be Home For Christmas this Tuesday. The Havana hitmaker later shared glimpses from her visit on Instagram this Thursday.

"Such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house. wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones," captioned Cabello alongside her clip.

For the night, the songstress slipped into a gorgeous red outfit paying ode to her Latino origins.

For the unversed, this isn't Cabello's first performance of the kind. The singer also had the honour to perform for Michelle Obama's Lets Move campaign during the White House's Easter Egg Roll in 2015.

