Carbon copy: Photo of Wasim Akram's eldest son generates buzz on Instagram

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram pictured with Tahmoor Akram when he was a young boy (L) and Tahmoor Akram. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has shared photos of his eldest son — from both when he was a baby and one that shows him now, all grown up.

"My eldest boy all grown up!" he captioned the post on Instagram.

"Can’t wait to see you, 2 more days InshAllah," he added.



The post has garnered a lot of attention from fans, including Indian cricket commentator Gautam Bhimani, who said: "Love the before and after pics!! What a dashing young man, Wasim Bhai!"

One fan aptly commented: "Sir yeh to bilkul aap ki carbon copy hai."



Another concurred, saying: "Mashallah your carbon copy."

More fans followed saying "Dekhneme ekdam Wasim bhai ke tarai lag raha hai" (He looks exactly like Wasim bhai), "He is exactly like you", "Taimoor is your carbon copy Waseem bhai", and so on.

One user was of the view that it is the boy's smile that is so reminiscent of his father.

The post has gathered 46,353 likes since it was posted three days ago.



