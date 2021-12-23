‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak in KJo’s bathroom

Atrangi Re cast Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush made an appearance on the special episode of Koffee Shots With Karan. During the interview, Sara left KJo shocked after she revealed she rehearsed for the song Chaka Chak in his bathroom.

The Kedarnath actor and Dhanush seemed to have a fun talk in Johar’s show as they spilled special moments of the movie.

It all happened when Karan informed the Maryan actor that he first heard the song when he and Sara were together in Goa as she was rehearsing for the video during the lockdown.



“Why I know about the song, or rather when I heard it first (was when) we were in Goa together. Sara would come to where I would stay to rehearse. She had her dance choreographer, assistant with him... Wasn't that the same song?” Karan said.

To which the Coolie No. 1 actor responded in affirmation.

Karan went on to say, “So when I heard this song, I said, 'Oh my god, this is the song she was rehearsing for and very diligently every day.”

At this point, Sara replied, “In your bathroom.”

She further added, “I didn't want to tell you this but now I guess I can. Your room's mirror was very small but the bathroom had a huge mirror,” Karan shockingly asked, “You were Chaka Chak-ing in my bathroom?”

For unversed, Sara’s next release Atrange Re will hit the 22heaters on December, 24.