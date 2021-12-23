Scott Disick and model Bella Banos start dating again

Scott Disick has rekindled his romance with model Bella Banos while vacationing in St. Barts ahead of Christmas.

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted strolling with bikini-clade model Bella Banos at a beach. The duo were photographed while enjoying the date.

Banos, 25 was looking stunning as she showed off her fit frame in a lime green thong-style bikini. While, Disick cut a casual figure in a short-sleeve button-down shirt and swim trunks.



The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been spending time with the model for years, and was last spotted with her at Nobu Malibu in October 2020 after he and Sofia Richie broke up.



The Talentless founder was first linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin in the same month, whom he went on to date for almost a year. The couple called it quits in September 2021.

Scott Disick has been spending time with a multitude of women, including Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross, Christine Burke and model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, since his split from Hamlin and the news of ex Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker.

