Alia Bhatt stuns in a gorgeous Faraz Manan design

Faraz Manan is quickly becoming Bollywood’s go-to designer and the latest B-Town A-lister to don his creation is none other than Alia Bhatt.
Alia was spotted in a gorgeous nude-pink ensemble from the ace couturier at a close friend’s wedding festivities. The complete look featured a minimally detailed bralette and matching pants paired with a heavily embellished cape.
The elegantly chic look was styled to perfection with minimal makeup and loose curls to compliment it with stylist Lakshmi Lehr taking to Instagram to specially credit Faraz Manan for his contribution.
“Stunner Alia Bhatt wearing Faraz Manan,” wrote Lehr, tagging Alia and Faraz, who also reshared the pictures.
Faraz Manan has previously dressed Bollywood heavyweights including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone among others.
