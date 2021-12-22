Sara Ali Khan reflects on receiving ‘rude’ comment after ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’

Sara Ali Khan , during the promotion of Atrangi Re , revealed that she was once criticised for poor acting skills when her movie flopped.

During her chat with Karan Johar on Koffee Shots with Karan, the Coolie No. 1 star revealed that when her 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2 couldn’t perform well on the box office, she received rude remarks.

The 26-year-old actor told KJo, “I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude."

The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, also starred Kartik Aaryan. Fans were excited to see the chemistry of the pair however the project failed to impress the audience.

Khan is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which will be released on streaming platform.