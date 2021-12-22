Pete Davidson is trying not to run in Kanye West at Kris Jenner’s Christmas bash

Kim Kardashian’s fans are curious about her holiday plans with beau Pete Davidson who is reportedly trying to skip on running-in Kanye West.

The lovebirds, who were recently spotted spending the weekend together in New York, were expected to hit Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

However, as per the reports, the Saturday Night Live star, is ‘nervous’ to make appearance with Skims founder at the bash in the presence of West.

According to The Sun, “ (Davidson) has been invited to Kris' annual Christmas Eve party, but is reluctant to go and nervous because he knows how much the family loves Kanye- and how hard he's finding the split,” the outlet quoted its source.

“Kanye has also been invited, and has made it known he wants Kim back and for them to work on their marriage. Nobody knows if he's definitely going to show yet," the insider revealed.

"Pete doesn't want to get in the middle of things but he also wants to spend time with Kim and the family, they all adore him."