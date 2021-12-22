Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton is thought to be over the moon over welcoming a baby in Kensington Palace.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s stylist and personal assistant Natasha Archer and her husband Chris Jackson, who is a royal photographer welcomed their second child.
Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the news of their latest addition to their family.
Kate is expected to be elated by the news as Natasha has been a long-time aide and friend, who has been behind a number of looks that Kate received praise for.
It is pertinent to mention that Natasha was known her putting together looks for the Duchess outside the hospital after giving birth to her children.
Ali Fazal shared the trailer of his Hollywood film 'Death on the Nile' with a hilarious note for his naysayers
The documentary will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a nude-pink Faraz Manan ensemble at a close friend’s wedding festivities
Sara Ali Khan reveals she was criticised for her acting skills after 'Love Aaj Kal 2' couldn't perform on box office
Atif turned to Instagram to pen a loving yet hilarious note for his son, whose name he is yet to officially reveal
Akshay Kumar is gearing up to win over fans' hearts with a sequel of his 2012 super-hit film