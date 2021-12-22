Meghan Markle to be a witness in Prince Andrews sex case trial?

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, could be a part of his uncle Prince Andrew’s sex trial as a witness

David Boies, lawyer of Virginia Roberts Giuffre who claims she was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring, told The Daily Beast, “The Duchess of Sussex is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”

Boies then went on to explain the reasoning behind why Meghan may be deposed as part of the case. “One; she is in the US so we have jurisdiction over her,” he said.

“Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did,” he added.

“… And perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.”

Boies further said, “Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes.”

The lawyer added that although Meghan is one of the people he is considering, he has not yet made a final decision on who to depose.