Smitten Pete Davidson buys expensive jewels for Kim Kardashian

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was spotted at a diamond store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, reportedly buying jewels for girlfriend Kim Kardashian, reported The Daily Mail.
The shopping spree came after the couple was spotted hanging out at the Fountain Coffee Room in Beverly Hills for a breakfast date, just days after romancing in New York City.
Pete and Kim were photographed in casual fits for the morning date, with Kim, 41, in a hoodie and Pete, 28, in a black T-shirt.
The King of Staten Island star was then photographed alone, hours later, at a jewelry store named XIV Karats, and he notably left with tiny black bags.
It remains unknown whether the jewels are Christmas gifts for his lady love Kim, or just a routine present!
Kate Middleton endorsed by Queen for a key duty
Britney's father called for Britney to continue paying his legal fees
Kim and Pete shut themselves away from the prying eyes and spent a night in a five-star hotel: report
Kourtney shows off her enviable physique in two sizzling bikini throwbacks
The Queen is said to have stopped William from flying helicopters
The freezing weather has added to Afghanistan´s woes, with the United Nations and other organisations warning...