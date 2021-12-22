Smitten Pete Davidson buys expensive jewels for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson was spotted at a diamond store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday buying gifts for Kim Kardashian

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was spotted at a diamond store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, reportedly buying jewels for girlfriend Kim Kardashian, reported The Daily Mail.

The shopping spree came after the couple was spotted hanging out at the Fountain Coffee Room in Beverly Hills for a breakfast date, just days after romancing in New York City.

Pete and Kim were photographed in casual fits for the morning date, with Kim, 41, in a hoodie and Pete, 28, in a black T-shirt.

The King of Staten Island star was then photographed alone, hours later, at a jewelry store named XIV Karats, and he notably left with tiny black bags.

It remains unknown whether the jewels are Christmas gifts for his lady love Kim, or just a routine present!