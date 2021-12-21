Watch: Mahira Khan rings in birthday at home with son Azlan

Superstar Mahira Khan is marking her birthday close friends and family.

The actor, who turns 37 this year, chimed in her special day by cutting a cake with son Azlaan.

In a viral video shared by various Instagram media pages, Mahira is spotted in a beige shirt blowing the candles before she invites her son to cut the cake with her.

Mahira is also spotted making a wishing before she holds the knife to do the honours.

Take a look:



