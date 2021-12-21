Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly featured as nominees for 100 most beautiful faces list 

Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, and Sajal Aly have yet another feather to add to their already colourful hats after being featured as nominees for TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2021.
TC Candler, described as ‘the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year’, took to their Instagram page, that boasts 1.2 million followers, to announce the nominations.
Sharing pictures of Mahira, Ayeza, and Sajal, the outlet wrote, Official Nominee for the 100 most beautiful faces 2021. Congratulations to all of these gorgeous women for being nominated as one of the Faces of 2021.”
A voting process will now follow that will determine who makes it to the actual list from the nominees.
Ben Affleck recently detailed his meeting with 'Back to the Future' star Christopher Lloyd
Heartbroken Kareen Kapoor reacted to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for nephew Taimur
Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health for rescuing his dogs from downing on the sets of 'Don’t Look Up
Ok! reported that Joe Jonas family is not impressed with Turner for her ‘crude sense of humor’
Nicole Kidman faced huge backlash for her role Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'
Lady Gaga gave a shout-out to the entire cast of the movie particularly Bradley Cooper and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro